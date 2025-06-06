Bhumika Realty Debuts in Gurugram with Ambitious Plans

Bhumika Realty has officially stepped into the Gurugram property market, enhancing its footprint in the National Capital Region (NCR). The company's entry was celebrated with a spiritual ceremony at its Sector 16 site on MG Road, attended by over 250 channel partners, stakeholders, and members of the real estate community. This move highlights Bhumika's strategic expansion into one of North India's most lucrative real estate corridors.

Boasting over 60 years of real estate legacy and known for landmark projects like Urban Square Mall in Udaipur, Bhumika Realty is poised to set new standards in Gurugram. Last year, the company strategically acquired a land parcel on MG Road, earmarking it for a commercial project. Soon, it plans to introduce a mixed-use development featuring meticulously crafted office spaces, vibrant retail areas, and curated F&B zones to meet the evolving demands of modern urban life in India. Uddhav Poddar, CMD of Bhumika Group, asserted that the group's foray into Gurugram is marked by gratitude and a clear vision to deliver innovative and quality projects in the city.

Siddharth Katyal, CEO of Bhumika Group, emphasized the impact their developments will have on Gurugram's retail landscape, aiming to create exceptional stakeholder experiences and reinforcing the group's industry leadership. Vikas Verma, President of Sales and CRM at Bhumika Group, highlighted the importance of beginning their endeavor with blessings, ensuring commitment to excellence, transparency, and delivery as they embark on this exciting journey.

This event signifies Bhumika's long-term commitment to delivering innovative projects that echo the needs of both businesses and end-users.

