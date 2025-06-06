Amazon Takes Action Against Fake Reviews: A Commitment to Trust

Amazon has committed to intensifying its fight against fake reviews, as announced by Britain's competition regulator following an investigation into online platforms' management of fraudulent ratings.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) reported that Amazon has agreed to tighten its protocols against counterfeit reviews, similar to an earlier commitment made by Google. Amazon plans to reinforce its systems and tackle review hijacking, where misleading ratings are transferred between unrelated products.

As part of the agreement, individuals or companies engaged in such fraudulent activities could face bans from Amazon's platform. This pledge, applicable to Amazon's UK website, aims to enhance consumer confidence by ensuring authenticity in product feedback.

