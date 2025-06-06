Left Menu

Amazon Takes Action Against Fake Reviews: A Commitment to Trust

Amazon commits to stronger measures against fake reviews after UK's Competition and Markets Authority's investigation. The e-commerce giant pledges to enhance its systems, sanction rule-breakers, and ensure genuine product feedback on its platform, following similar steps by Google.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-06-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 18:49 IST
Amazon Takes Action Against Fake Reviews: A Commitment to Trust
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Amazon has committed to intensifying its fight against fake reviews, as announced by Britain's competition regulator following an investigation into online platforms' management of fraudulent ratings.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) reported that Amazon has agreed to tighten its protocols against counterfeit reviews, similar to an earlier commitment made by Google. Amazon plans to reinforce its systems and tackle review hijacking, where misleading ratings are transferred between unrelated products.

As part of the agreement, individuals or companies engaged in such fraudulent activities could face bans from Amazon's platform. This pledge, applicable to Amazon's UK website, aims to enhance consumer confidence by ensuring authenticity in product feedback.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025