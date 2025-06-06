Left Menu

Transformative Rail Connectivity: Kashmir's New Economic Lifeline

The inauguration of new rail connectivity to Kashmir has sparked both jubilation and concern. While celebrated for potential economic boosts in tourism and trade, traders in Jammu fear business loss. Leaders urge government action to address potential negative impacts and solidify economic benefits for both regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Katra | Updated: 06-06-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 19:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The advent of new rail connectivity into Kashmir is being hailed as a monumental achievement poised to significantly impact the local economy. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the Chenab bridge and India's first cable-stayed Anji bridge, the 272-km link now directly provides train access to the Valley.

While the development is expected to invigorate Kashmir's tourism and trade—particularly benefiting its well-known apple, walnut, and saffron industries—there is concern among the traders in Jammu about possible declines in business. Business leaders in Jammu are advocating for policy measures to safeguard local markets.

Besides boosting tourism, the new railway promises enhanced economic viability by facilitating faster, cost-effective movement of goods. This infrastructure, deemed a 'new boost to tourism and trade' by the Indian Railways, hopes to bolster the regional economy, creating benefits extending across the agricultural, transport, and tourism sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

