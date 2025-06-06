IFFCO's Strategic Push: Cooperation Minister Meeting Highlights

Fertilizer giant IFFCO's Managing Director, US Awasthi, engaged in a pivotal discussion with Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Friday, focusing on the organization's financial achievements in the 2024-25 fiscal year and potential strategies to boost insurance coverage in India's rural sectors.

Awasthi proudly relayed via a social media platform, X, about his detailed briefing with Minister Shah. He highlighted IFFCO's robust performance, attributing success to the 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi' vision, further noting enhancements at the Seed Research and Development Facility at the Kalol Unit in Gujarat.

The discourse also explored strategies to expand insurance's market share in rural areas by leveraging India's substantial cooperative network, aiming to fortify the rural economy. IFFCO recently declared a 16% profit increase, reaching Rs 2,823 crore, alongside a 4.5% turnover growth to Rs 41,244 crore in the recent fiscal.

