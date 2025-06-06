Left Menu

IFFCO's Strategic Push: Cooperation Minister Meeting Highlights

IFFCO's MD US Awasthi met Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah to discuss IFFCO's financial performance and strategies to enhance rural insurance through cooperatives. The meeting touched on seed research progress and how leveraging India's cooperative network can boost rural economic strength. IFFCO's profits rose by 16% in 2024-25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 20:45 IST
IFFCO's Strategic Push: Cooperation Minister Meeting Highlights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Fertilizer giant IFFCO's Managing Director, US Awasthi, engaged in a pivotal discussion with Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Friday, focusing on the organization's financial achievements in the 2024-25 fiscal year and potential strategies to boost insurance coverage in India's rural sectors.

Awasthi proudly relayed via a social media platform, X, about his detailed briefing with Minister Shah. He highlighted IFFCO's robust performance, attributing success to the 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi' vision, further noting enhancements at the Seed Research and Development Facility at the Kalol Unit in Gujarat.

The discourse also explored strategies to expand insurance's market share in rural areas by leveraging India's substantial cooperative network, aiming to fortify the rural economy. IFFCO recently declared a 16% profit increase, reaching Rs 2,823 crore, alongside a 4.5% turnover growth to Rs 41,244 crore in the recent fiscal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025