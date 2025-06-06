Crisis in Gaza: Aid Halted Amidst Ongoing Conflict and Severe Shortages

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has deepened as aid distribution was suspended due to overcrowding and safety concerns, according to the U.S. and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF). The region faces severe food shortages amidst ongoing fighting, creating a challenging environment for relief efforts.

Recent Israeli military operations resulted in the deaths of 16 Palestinians and the tragic loss of four Israeli soldiers in a booby-trapped building. As Gaza marked Eid al-Adha, residents conducted prayers amid the ruins caused by months of conflict and unrest.

With restrictions on movement and limited aid access, the United Nations has warned of a looming famine risk for Gaza's 2.3 million residents. The humanitarian crisis persists as the GHF struggles to maintain its aid distribution amid chaotic and unsafe conditions.