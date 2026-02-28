Conflict Escalates: US and Israel Launch Major Strike on Iran

The United States and Israel initiated a major military assault on Iran, targeting key locations across the nation on Saturday. In a bold move, US President Donald Trump urged Iranian citizens to take charge of their government, hinting at a possible end to theocratic rule.

The initial strikes focused on the residence of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, though it remains unconfirmed if he was present. This operation follows decades of tension between the countries, with Trump highlighting Iran's history of anti-American sentiments.

In response, Iran's Revolutionary Guard launched attacks on Israel, which quickly escalated into a broader regional conflict, involving multiple Middle Eastern countries. The situation highlights the persistence of deep-seated geopolitical tensions in the region.

