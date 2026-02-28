Conflict Escalates: US and Israel Launch Major Strike on Iran
The US and Israel have launched a significant military attack on Iran, with US President Trump urging Iranian citizens to seize control of their government. In retaliation, Iran's Revolutionary Guard targeted Israel with drones and missiles. This escalation marks a critical point in a longstanding regional conflict.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The United States and Israel initiated a major military assault on Iran, targeting key locations across the nation on Saturday. In a bold move, US President Donald Trump urged Iranian citizens to take charge of their government, hinting at a possible end to theocratic rule.
The initial strikes focused on the residence of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, though it remains unconfirmed if he was present. This operation follows decades of tension between the countries, with Trump highlighting Iran's history of anti-American sentiments.
In response, Iran's Revolutionary Guard launched attacks on Israel, which quickly escalated into a broader regional conflict, involving multiple Middle Eastern countries. The situation highlights the persistence of deep-seated geopolitical tensions in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Erupt: Israel Strikes Tehran Amid Nuclear Deal Standoff
Netanyahu Calls for Iranian Push Against Tyranny After Joint Strike
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says joint attack with US was to 'remove an existential threat posed' by Iran, reports AP.
Tensions Explode: Daylight Attack on Tehran
Tehran Vows Crushing Retaliation Against Israel's Aggression