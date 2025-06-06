Kashmir's Rail Revolution: A Historic Leap Forward
Veteran leader Karan Singh hails Kashmir's new rail service as a historical milestone. The Vande Bharat trains connect Katra and Srinagar, fostering growth in tourism and commerce. The rail link, originally envisioned decades ago, marks a pivotal moment in Jammu and Kashmir's development.
The inauguration of Kashmir's rail service marks a turning point in the region's connectivity, according to former 'Sadr-e-Riyasat' Karan Singh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Vande Bharat trains linking Katra to Srinagar, marking the completion of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link. This development aims to boost tourism and commerce in Jammu and Kashmir.
Originally envisioned by Maharaja Pratap Singh, the rail project took decades to materialize due to technological and financial constraints. Singh expressed his gratitude to those involved and anticipated a new era of growth in the region.
