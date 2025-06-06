Kashmir's Rail Revolution: A Historic Leap Forward

The inauguration of Kashmir's rail service marks a turning point in the region's connectivity, according to former 'Sadr-e-Riyasat' Karan Singh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Vande Bharat trains linking Katra to Srinagar, marking the completion of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link. This development aims to boost tourism and commerce in Jammu and Kashmir.

Originally envisioned by Maharaja Pratap Singh, the rail project took decades to materialize due to technological and financial constraints. Singh expressed his gratitude to those involved and anticipated a new era of growth in the region.