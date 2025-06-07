U.S. Stock Market Climbs as Trade Talk Hopes Grow
U.S. stocks rose sharply on Friday after a strong jobs report eased economic concerns, bolstered by hopeful trade discussions between the U.S. and China. Major indices hit multi-month highs, with technology stocks leading the way. Tesla recovered after a steep drop amid President Trump's feud with Musk.
U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, buoyed by a jobs report that exceeded expectations, assuaging fears around economic health. Tesla shares rebounded, recovering from a steep slide in the previous session, while technology stocks continued their ascent.
Investors responded positively to President Donald Trump's comments that three cabinet officials would engage with Chinese representatives in London on June 9 to discuss a potential trade agreement, following his conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
May saw an upswing in U.S. equities, as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq recorded their largest monthly percentage gains since November. Meanwhile, the Dow and S&P 500 indices reached three-month highs, propelled by a more positive trade stance from Trump and optimistic earnings reports.
