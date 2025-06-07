Journey Through Time: The Completion of India's USBRL Project

The ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link Project (USBRL), commenced in 1997, has finally reached completion after an arduous journey spanning nearly three decades. The project serves as a critical connector, bridging Jammu and Kashmir within the national railway network.

The phased operational rollout began with the Jammu to Udhampur section in 2005, advancing through the lengths of Kashmir with successive launches such as the Anantnag-Mazhom line in 2008 and the Mazhom-Baramulla segment in 2009. These early completions offered local commuters convenient travel options across the challenging Himalayan terrain.

The crowning achievement arrived under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration with the inauguration of the final Banihal to Katra link, marked by engineering marvels including the iconic Chenab Bridge and India's longest operational tunnel. This milestone unifies Kashmir's rail lines with the broader national grid, signifying a new chapter in connectivity and regional development.

