China Approves Export Licenses for Rare Earth Metals Amid Global Demand Surge

China has approved a limited number of export licenses for rare earth-related metals, integral to manufacturing sectors like automobiles and semiconductors. The move aims to address rising global demand while balancing national security and international trade obligations. China seeks dialogue to ensure compliant trade.

Updated: 07-06-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 21:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

On Saturday, China sanctioned a select number of export license applications for rare earth-related metals, crucial components for industries such as automotive manufacturing, semiconductors, and mobile phones. This decision comes in response to soaring global demand, particularly in sectors like robotics and new energy vehicles, according to a spokesperson from China's Ministry of Commerce.

The decision underscores the dual-use nature of these materials, applicable to both military and civilian purposes. The spokesperson highlighted that the imposition of export controls is aligned with international norms and is intended to bolster national security and fulfill global non-proliferation commitments, reinforcing China's dedication to world peace and regional stability.

Furthermore, China vows to intensify its review process for export license applications, promising enhanced dialogue and communication on export control matters with concerned countries to promote compliant trade. This reflects China's strategic positioning to engage constructively in the global trade landscape.

