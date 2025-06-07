On Saturday, China sanctioned a select number of export license applications for rare earth-related metals, crucial components for industries such as automotive manufacturing, semiconductors, and mobile phones. This decision comes in response to soaring global demand, particularly in sectors like robotics and new energy vehicles, according to a spokesperson from China's Ministry of Commerce.

The decision underscores the dual-use nature of these materials, applicable to both military and civilian purposes. The spokesperson highlighted that the imposition of export controls is aligned with international norms and is intended to bolster national security and fulfill global non-proliferation commitments, reinforcing China's dedication to world peace and regional stability.

Furthermore, China vows to intensify its review process for export license applications, promising enhanced dialogue and communication on export control matters with concerned countries to promote compliant trade. This reflects China's strategic positioning to engage constructively in the global trade landscape.