Maharashtra and Karnataka Lead India's FDI Inflows in 2024-25

In the financial year 2024-25, Maharashtra and Karnataka accounted for over half of India's foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows, with Maharashtra attracting $19.6 billion and Karnataka $6.62 billion. Improved infrastructure is cited as a key factor for their attractiveness to foreign investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 14:18 IST
Maharashtra and Karnataka emerged as top recipients of foreign direct investment (FDI) in India during the financial year 2024-25, capturing 51% of the total inflows, according to data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Maharashtra led the pack with $19.6 billion in foreign inflows, making up 31% of the country's overall FDI between April and March 2024-25. Meanwhile, Karnataka secured $6.62 billion in overseas investments.

Experts attribute this surge in FDI to significant infrastructure improvements in these states. The total FDI reached $81.04 billion last year, marking a 14% increase and setting a record as the highest in three years.

