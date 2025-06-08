ATR Eyes Expansive Growth in India's Aviation Market

European aircraft manufacturer ATR is optimistic about the growing business prospects in India, engaging in discussions with various operators to facilitate the sale of their aircraft.

With the Indian aviation sector expected to expand significantly, a senior ATR official anticipates the introduction of 300 additional turboprops over the next decade.

As a partnership between Airbus and Leonardo, ATR specializes in producing turboprops and freighters, with 70 of their aircraft currently in operation in India by carriers such as IndiGo, Alliance Air, and FLY91.

Jean-Pierre Clercin, ATR's Managing Director and Head of Asia Pacific, expressed continued confidence in India's market potential during an interview with PTI.

Without revealing specific negotiations details, Clercin confirmed ongoing dialogues with both scheduled and non-scheduled aviation operators.

India's aviation industry is among the fastest-growing globally, with an increasing number of airports and regional air routes, aiming to establish 50 new airports over the next five years.

Clercin also mentioned potential collaborations with universities in India and emphasized ATR's customer-friendly pricing strategy amid tariff uncertainties.

ATR has sold over 1,800 aircraft to 200 operators worldwide, making it a significant player in the regional aviation market.

