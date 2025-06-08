Left Menu

Mumbai Metro: Decade of Milestones and Achievements

Mumbai's Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar metro line has marked 11 years, moving over 111 crore commuters since 2014. With impressive punctuality and availability, it is a crucial east-west connector. The line's integration with other routes, sustainable practices, and awards highlights its success in enhancing urban mobility.

Updated: 08-06-2025 18:26 IST
Mumbai's inaugural metro line, the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar corridor, has reached a significant milestone, celebrating 11 years of service. Since launching on June 8, 2014, it has facilitated travel for over 111 crore commuters.

According to Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL), Ghatkopar witnessed the highest footfall along the 12 stations on the 11.8-kilometer stretch, with 30 crore commuters, followed by Andheri and Saki Naka. The daily ridership now averages around 5 lakh, peaking at 5.47 lakh commuters on weekdays.

Notably, Metro Line 1 has completed more than 12.6 lakh trips, covering 1.45 crore kilometers while maintaining exceptional punctuality and availability. It also features green initiatives that offset over 67,000 tonnes of CO₂ annually. Significantly, the line has been recognized with over 40 national and international accolades, cementing its reputation as a model of reliable and environmentally friendly urban transit.

