Tragic Collision on Lucknow-Delhi Highway Claims Three Lives

A fatal accident on the Lucknow-Delhi national highway resulted in the deaths of three family members on Monday. The tragic event occurred when a car carrying six individuals crashed into a parked truck at Jamuka trisection. Authorities suspect the vehicle's driver may have fallen asleep, leading to the collision, according to Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi.

The accident proved fatal for Shweta Dwivedi, 42, Shivam Pandey, 35, and their two-year-old child, Madhavan, who were pronounced dead at the Government Medical College. The other three passengers in the car are currently receiving medical treatment, and police continue to investigate the incident.

In light of the tragedy, law enforcement has taken possession of the deceased individuals' bodies for postmortem examination, while the parked truck involved in the crash has been seized. Efforts are ongoing to locate the missing truck driver, with the investigation continuing as officials gather more information on the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)