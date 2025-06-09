Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Lucknow-Delhi Highway Claims Three Lives

Three family members were killed as their car hit a parked truck on the Lucknow-Delhi highway. The collision occurred at Jamuka trisection, resulting in three fatalities and injuries to three others. The driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel. The incident is under police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 09-06-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 10:13 IST
Tragic Collision on Lucknow-Delhi Highway Claims Three Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal accident on the Lucknow-Delhi national highway resulted in the deaths of three family members on Monday. The tragic event occurred when a car carrying six individuals crashed into a parked truck at Jamuka trisection. Authorities suspect the vehicle's driver may have fallen asleep, leading to the collision, according to Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi.

The accident proved fatal for Shweta Dwivedi, 42, Shivam Pandey, 35, and their two-year-old child, Madhavan, who were pronounced dead at the Government Medical College. The other three passengers in the car are currently receiving medical treatment, and police continue to investigate the incident.

In light of the tragedy, law enforcement has taken possession of the deceased individuals' bodies for postmortem examination, while the parked truck involved in the crash has been seized. Efforts are ongoing to locate the missing truck driver, with the investigation continuing as officials gather more information on the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on Honeymoon: The Dark Tale of Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder

Tragedy on Honeymoon: The Dark Tale of Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder

 India
2
Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

 India
3
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025