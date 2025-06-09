Left Menu

Chemical Sector Faces Gloomy 2025 Amid Global Slowdown

Global chemical companies predict continued stress in the sector for 2025, with growth expected to slow amid high tariffs and declining commodity prices. Despite these challenges, some companies maintain strong market positions due to diverse portfolios and reduced reliance on agrochemicals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 11:39 IST
Chemical Sector Faces Gloomy 2025 Amid Global Slowdown
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Several global chemical firms are bracing for another challenging year as recent annual reports project continued stress across the sector in 2025. A report by PL Capital forecasts the chemical industry's growth, excluding pharmaceuticals, to decelerate to 3% in 2025, down from 3.9% projected for 2024.

China, which contributes a significant 86% of global chemical production, is expected to see a growth decline to 4.2% in 2025 from 6.8% in 2024, yet it will likely outpace other regions. Major companies express concerns in their outlook commentaries about high tariffs disrupting prices and supply chains, adding to the industry's headwinds.

The crop protection segment faces another tough year due to weak demand and heightened competition, exacerbated by a surge in generic product supplies affecting pricing. The commodity price drops have further strained the sector; after significant price hikes in 2022 and 2023 for key crops such as corn and soybean, prices fell sharply in 2024, leading to reduced farm incomes and lower agrochemical demand.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on Honeymoon: The Dark Tale of Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder

Tragedy on Honeymoon: The Dark Tale of Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder

 India
2
Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

 India
3
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025