Steady Euro Zone Bond Yields Amid Market Watch on U.S.-China Trade Talks
Euro zone government bond yields remained stable on Monday after last week's selloff. Investors are closely monitoring talks between U.S. and Chinese officials. The European Central Bank cut interest rates but hinted at nearing the end of its easing cycle. Various ECB officials, including Isabel Schnabel, are scheduled to speak.
Euro zone government bond yields held steady in early trading on Monday, offering a moment of stabilization following last week's selloff. Investors are keeping a close watch on talks scheduled in London between top U.S. and Chinese trade officials.
The European Central Bank cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 2% last week, yet hinted that the current easing cycle may be nearing its end sooner than expected. 10-year Bund yields rose 1 basis point to 2.575% on Monday, following a notable 5.4 basis point increase last week.
German Schatz yields, which saw their largest weekly spike since early March, remained particularly notable. At the same time, Italian and French 10-year yields showed modest increases, while the European bond market prepares to hear from key ECB figures this week, including board member Isabel Schnabel.
