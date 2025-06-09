Steady Euro Zone Bond Yields Amid Market Watch on U.S.-China Trade Talks

Euro zone government bond yields held steady in early trading on Monday, offering a moment of stabilization following last week's selloff. Investors are keeping a close watch on talks scheduled in London between top U.S. and Chinese trade officials.

The European Central Bank cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 2% last week, yet hinted that the current easing cycle may be nearing its end sooner than expected. 10-year Bund yields rose 1 basis point to 2.575% on Monday, following a notable 5.4 basis point increase last week.

German Schatz yields, which saw their largest weekly spike since early March, remained particularly notable. At the same time, Italian and French 10-year yields showed modest increases, while the European bond market prepares to hear from key ECB figures this week, including board member Isabel Schnabel.

(With inputs from agencies.)