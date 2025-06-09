Vertex Group's Ambitious Global Expansion Targets Rs 1,000 Crore Revenue

Vertex Group, headquartered in New York, has revealed an ambitious plan to scale its revenue to Rs 1,000 crore within three years, significantly rising from its current Rs 250 crore. This dramatic growth will be driven by advancements in artificial intelligence, strategic acquisitions, and extensive market expansion, as noted in a company statement.

The strategy involves a balanced approach of organic and inorganic growth, innovative technology adoption, vertical expansion, and international market exploration. Specifically, Vertex is targeting aggressive expansion in strategic regions like Canada, Australia/New Zealand, and Saudi Arabia to capture new client bases and enhance its global presence.

Moreover, Vertex is launching two new business verticals to address evolving market demands and diversify its service offerings. The company's new suite of in-house AI products promises to overhaul outsourcing efficiencies, while events like the Global Data Centre & Cloud Expo will open new revenue channels, fostering international business ecosystems. Vertex Group also emphasizes inclusive employment as part of its growth strategy.