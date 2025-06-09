Aayush Art and Bullion's Revenue Skyrockets in 2024-25
Aayush Art and Bullion reported a significant rise in revenue to Rs 73.77 crore in 2024-25, driven by strong demand and strategic initiatives. Promoters increased their stake to 20.71%. The firm achieved net debt-free status with a CAGR of 104% in sales and 62% in profit over five years.
- Country:
- India
Aayush Art and Bullion has announced an impressive surge in revenue, reaching Rs 73.77 crore in the fiscal year 2024-25. This substantial growth was fueled by strong demand across its core segments and strategic business measures.
The company's leadership has increased their investment stake in the firm to 20.71%, up from a previous 7.01% recorded in March 2024. This move reflects confidence in the firm's robust performance.
Reporting a compounded annual growth rate of 104% in sales and 62% in profit over the past five years, the company has achieved a net debt-free status. For the second half of FY25, Aayush Art and Bullion saw sales revenue climb by 77% to Rs 47.19 crore, alongside a net profit of Rs 1.56 crore.
