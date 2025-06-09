Mumbai Train Tragedy Sparks Outcry Over Passenger Safety

Four commuters tragically died, and nine others sustained injuries after falling off overcrowded local trains in Maharashtra's Thane district amid Monday's morning rush hour, officials disclosed.

The accident took place near Mumbra railway station as trains bound for Kasara and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai passed each other. The Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer, Swapnil Dhanraj Nila, reported that victims were perilously riding on the footboards when their backpacks collided, leading to the fall.

In light of the incident, authorities are urged to address overcrowding and enhance safety measures. Plans to retrofit trains with automatic doors are underway as part of safety enhancements, according to officials.