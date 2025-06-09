Left Menu

Mumbai Train Tragedy Sparks Outcry Over Passenger Safety

Four commuters lost their lives, and nine were injured after falling off overcrowded local trains in Thane, Maharashtra, sparking discussions on railway safety. The incident highlights the urgent need for updated safety measures, including automatic door systems on Mumbai's suburban trains, to prevent further tragedies.

Four commuters tragically died, and nine others sustained injuries after falling off overcrowded local trains in Maharashtra's Thane district amid Monday's morning rush hour, officials disclosed.

The accident took place near Mumbra railway station as trains bound for Kasara and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai passed each other. The Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer, Swapnil Dhanraj Nila, reported that victims were perilously riding on the footboards when their backpacks collided, leading to the fall.

In light of the incident, authorities are urged to address overcrowding and enhance safety measures. Plans to retrofit trains with automatic doors are underway as part of safety enhancements, according to officials.

