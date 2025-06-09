Overcrowding in Mumbai Trains: A Crisis Fueled by Influx and Infrastructure Challenges
After a tragic incident on a Mumbai local train resulting in four deaths, MNS president Raj Thackeray criticized the migrant influx and lack of infrastructure for the railway system's inefficiencies. He questioned the practicality of implementing automatic doors amidst overcrowding, echoing NCP's call for preventive measures.
A tragic incident on a local train in Mumbai has claimed four lives and injured six others, spotlighting the challenges posed by overcrowding and infrastructure failures. MNS president Raj Thackeray attributed the railway system's collapse to an influx of migrants from other states.
Thackeray expressed skepticism regarding the viability of installing automatic door closure mechanisms in local trains, given the massive commuter rush. This comes as NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar urged Central Railway to consider measures like automatic doors to combat overcrowding.
The incident occurred during morning rush hour when backpacks of commuters on two opposing trains brushed across a bend, causing people to fall. Thackeray highlighted broader urban issues in Mumbai and Pune, questioning the benefits of ministers' foreign tours and advocating for actionable insights from such trips.
