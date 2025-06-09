Tragic Train Incident Sparks Safety Debate

In a tragic incident on Monday morning, four commuters lost their lives and nine others sustained injuries after falling from overcrowded local trains in Thane, Maharashtra. The accident occurred near Mumbra railway station during the peak rush hour.

As the trains passed each other on a steep turn, commuters hanging from the doors collided, leading to the fatalities. Local authorities reported that the victims were traveling on the footboards due to overcrowding. A train guard raised the alarm, prompting immediate medical attention for the victims, but four were declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Reacting to the incident, the Railway Ministry announced plans to introduce automatic door closure facilities on all Mumbai Suburban trains. This decision comes as political figures and officials urge for enhanced safety measures and criticize the administration for inadequacies that lead to such tragedies in one of the busiest railway systems in the world.