World Street: Faridabad's Urban Renaissance Unveiled

In a demonstration of visionary urban development, OMAXE's World Street in Sector 79, Faridabad, was showcased as part of the "Reimagining Faridabad" initiative. The event highlighted the city's evolving identity as urbanists, dignitaries, and industry leaders gathered to witness this transformative project.

World Street, conceptualized in 2010 by Omaxe Ltd., spans over 120+ acres and has redefined Faridabad's commercial and lifestyle landscape. It draws architectural inspiration from iconic cities like London, Paris, Amsterdam, and Hong Kong, setting a benchmark for integrated urban design in the region. With ongoing expansions like the Barcelona and New Singapore streets, 27 acres are already operational, hosting over 250 brands and state-of-the-art facilities. Its wide roads and open-air boulevards attract over 100,000 visitors every weekend, making it a vibrant regional hub.

Strategically connected to crucial infrastructural networks such as Jewar Airport and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, World Street appeals to businesses, investors, and lifestyle enthusiasts. The event offered immersive experiences, including walkthroughs and design previews, showcasing World Street's success and potential. A glimpse of the upcoming New Singapore phase was shared, emphasizing luxury retail and dynamic public spaces.

