Fly91 Expands Reach: New Flights Launching from Nanded to Goa and Bengaluru

Goa-based airline Fly91 is set to bolster its presence in Maharashtra by introducing direct flights from Nanded to Goa and Bengaluru next month. Expanding its footprint, the airline, earlier inaugurated its Goa-Solapur route, putting Solapur on India's aviation map. The move promises enhanced travel options for business and pilgrimage.

The airline will offer flights four times a week, with services available on Monday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, further extending their commitment to underserved domestic regions. The announcement was made during the launch of the inaugural flight from Goa to Solapur, officiated by Minister Murlidhar Mohol.

As part of its strategic plan, Fly91 plans to induct an additional ATR aircraft to increase its current fleet size. The expanded routes aim to support tourism and business, while improving accessibility for families and pilgrims across key Maharashtra pilgrimage sites, including Solapur, known for its textile heritage and industrial importance.

