Kerala Boosts MSME Growth with New Industrial Facilitation Centre

In a significant move to bolster the MSME landscape, Kerala unveiled its first Industrial Facilitation Centre at Ettumanoor, established by the Kerala Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO).

Inaugurated by Industries Minister P Rajeeve, the facility aims to streamline support for small-scale entrepreneurs by providing resources for raw material procurement, marketing strategies, and grievance redressal.

The government is exploring the industrial use of unused land under local bodies and the Cooperative Department to expand infrastructure. Additionally, 37 private industrial parks have received approval, with 11 more campus-based parks planned.

During the event, it was revealed that the new centre, constructed at the cost of Rs 1.32 crore, will also house SIDCO's marketing and estate offices. The minister pledged further transparency by ensuring public sector appointments are free from political influence.

Ports and Co-operation Minister V N Vasavan highlighted how the centre would enhance small industries' product range and marketing reach. Kottayam Lok Sabha member K Francis George underscored the favorable business environment for entrepreneurs in Kerala.

SIDCO Chairman CP Murali, MD R Jayashankar, and other dignitaries attended the event.

