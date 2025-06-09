Left Menu

Haryana's Hisar Airport Launches New Era of Connectivity

Hisar's Maharaja Agrasen Airport has launched flight services to Chandigarh, marking a milestone in Haryana's connectivity. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched the service and traveled on its inaugural flight. The development aims to transform Hisar into an industrial hub, supporting economic growth in Haryana and its neighboring regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-06-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 21:35 IST
Hisar's Maharaja Agrasen Airport has expanded its flight services, inaugurating a new route to Chandigarh. This development follows the recent launch of a route to Ayodhya, marking a significant step in enhancing connectivity from Haryana's first airport.

Speaking at the inauguration, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed pride in the achievement, highlighting its potential to stimulate economic growth and regional development. Saini, who traveled on the maiden flight, emphasized that the airport would catalyze industrial growth in Hisar.

The airport project, initiated with the laying of a new terminal's foundation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to extend services to major Indian cities. It reflects the government's broader vision to make air travel accessible for all and accelerate India's advancement as a global powerhouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

