Tragedy on Tracks: Goods Train Accident in Chhattisgarh

In a tragic incident in Chhattisgarh's Balod district, two labourers lost their lives and two others sustained injuries after being struck by a goods train. The accident unfolded early Tuesday between the Dallirajhra and Kusumkasa stations, said local police officials.

According to preliminary data, a group of 11 labourers were walking towards Kusumkasa on foot along the railway tracks. During a break on the tracks, five of the workers were caught off-guard by an arriving train. While one individual managed to alert the others, only he and another managed to escape unharmed.

The deceased have been identified as Dillu Rai, 19, and Krishna, 20. The injured, Ajay Rai and Vikas Amran, were transported to the district hospital for treatment. All four individuals hailed from Jharkhand, with further investigations into the incident currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)