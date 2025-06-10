Left Menu

Tragedy on Tracks: Goods Train Accident in Chhattisgarh

Two labourers died, and two others were injured after being hit by a goods train while resting on railway tracks in Chhattisgarh's Balod district. The unfortunate incident occurred between Dallirajhra and Kusumkasa stations. The victims were natives of Jharkhand, prompting an ongoing investigation.

In a tragic incident in Chhattisgarh's Balod district, two labourers lost their lives and two others sustained injuries after being struck by a goods train. The accident unfolded early Tuesday between the Dallirajhra and Kusumkasa stations, said local police officials.

According to preliminary data, a group of 11 labourers were walking towards Kusumkasa on foot along the railway tracks. During a break on the tracks, five of the workers were caught off-guard by an arriving train. While one individual managed to alert the others, only he and another managed to escape unharmed.

The deceased have been identified as Dillu Rai, 19, and Krishna, 20. The injured, Ajay Rai and Vikas Amran, were transported to the district hospital for treatment. All four individuals hailed from Jharkhand, with further investigations into the incident currently underway.

