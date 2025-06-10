China Extends EU Pork Investigation Amid Trade Tensions
China is extending its investigation into European Union pork imports by six months, citing the complexity of the case. This decision comes just days before the investigation was set to conclude, highlighting ongoing trade tensions following the EU’s tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles last year.
China announced on Wednesday an extension of its high-profile investigation into European Union pork imports by an additional six months. The decision was made just days before the probe, which began last year, was due to conclude.
According to a statement released on its official website, the Chinese commerce ministry cited the 'complexity' of the case as the reason for prolonging the investigation period until December 16.
This inquiry initially commenced on June 17 the previous year, following the European Union's imposition of anti-subsidy tariffs on electric vehicles imported from China, marking a significant moment in ongoing trade tensions between the two regions.
