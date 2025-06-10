Left Menu

China Extends EU Pork Investigation Amid Trade Tensions

China is extending its investigation into European Union pork imports by six months, citing the complexity of the case. This decision comes just days before the investigation was set to conclude, highlighting ongoing trade tensions following the EU’s tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 10-06-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 12:46 IST
China Extends EU Pork Investigation Amid Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China announced on Wednesday an extension of its high-profile investigation into European Union pork imports by an additional six months. The decision was made just days before the probe, which began last year, was due to conclude.

According to a statement released on its official website, the Chinese commerce ministry cited the 'complexity' of the case as the reason for prolonging the investigation period until December 16.

This inquiry initially commenced on June 17 the previous year, following the European Union's imposition of anti-subsidy tariffs on electric vehicles imported from China, marking a significant moment in ongoing trade tensions between the two regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025