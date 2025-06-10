Left Menu

Swift Evacuation: Passengers Saved from HRTC Bus Fire

A Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus en route to Delhi from Sandhole caught fire near Nangal Dam. Thanks to the quick actions of driver Salim Muhammad, all passengers were safely evacuated with no injuries. The fire was controlled but the cause remains unidentified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 10-06-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 14:08 IST
Swift Evacuation: Passengers Saved from HRTC Bus Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus en route to Delhi from Sandhole was engulfed in flames near Nangal Dam, officials confirmed on Tuesday, although no casualties were reported.

The incident unfolded on Monday night when the bus's tyres unexpectedly caught fire. Passengers detected smoke emanating from the tyres as the bus neared Nangal Dam, prompting a quick response.

Salim Muhammad, the vigilant bus driver, swiftly stopped the vehicle and ensured all passengers were safely evacuated before the situation could escalate. An immediate alert was sent to the fire office at the National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) building. Despite swift measures to control the blaze, the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025