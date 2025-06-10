Swift Evacuation: Passengers Saved from HRTC Bus Fire

A Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus en route to Delhi from Sandhole was engulfed in flames near Nangal Dam, officials confirmed on Tuesday, although no casualties were reported.

The incident unfolded on Monday night when the bus's tyres unexpectedly caught fire. Passengers detected smoke emanating from the tyres as the bus neared Nangal Dam, prompting a quick response.

Salim Muhammad, the vigilant bus driver, swiftly stopped the vehicle and ensured all passengers were safely evacuated before the situation could escalate. An immediate alert was sent to the fire office at the National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) building. Despite swift measures to control the blaze, the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

