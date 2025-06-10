Left Menu

Dr. Raj P. Narayanam Honored with Entrepreneur of the Year Award by HMA

Dr. Raj P. Narayanam, Founder and Executive Chairman of Zaggle, received the Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2024–2025 by the Hyderabad Management Association. The award highlights his exceptional entrepreneurial vision, leadership, and contributions to the business and fintech sectors in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-06-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 15:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Dr. Raj P. Narayanam, the driving force behind Zaggle, has been awarded the prestigious Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2024–2025 by the Hyderabad Management Association (HMA).

The award ceremony, held at Hyderabad's Marigold Hotel, was the 52nd annual event by HMA. A panel, including distinguished figures like Mrs. K. Vijaya Lakshmi and Prof. S. Sreenivasa Murthy, conducted a rigorous selection process, ultimately honoring Dr. Raj for his impactful industry influence.

Dr. Raj expressed gratitude, acknowledging the award as a testament to his team's dedication at Zaggle. With over two decades in finance and technology, his leadership continues to propel the fintech industry forward, as evidenced by multiple accolades including the 2024 Hurun Industry Achievement Award for Financial Solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

