New Era of Trade: India-EFTA FTA Set to Transform Commerce

The Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the four-nation European bloc EFTA is poised to provide a new level of stability and continuity to businesses on both sides. According to India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, this agreement symbolizes a significant step towards a more predictable trading environment.

Set to be operational by October, the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) promises an investment commitment of $100 billion from EFTA over 15 years. This includes reduced duties or zero tariffs on a range of Swiss products, marking a transformative period for bilateral trade.

Goyal encouraged businesses to leverage this opportunity, emphasizing the mutually beneficial prospects of this partnership. He highlighted India's role as a vast market supported by skilled professionals while commenting on Switzerland's prowess in manufacturing, aiming to fortify economic ties further.

