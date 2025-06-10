Maharashtra Revamps Excise Policies: Boosting Revenue and Empowering Students

The Maharashtra cabinet has enacted significant changes in its excise policies to bolster state revenue. These changes include increasing duties on various types of liquor and restructuring departmental operations to improve efficiency. The move is anticipated to generate Rs 14,000 crore yearly, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

The cabinet also granted statutory status to the State Scheduled Castes Commission, originally set in 2005, to reinforce social justice initiatives. The commission will gain 27 new posts as part of its empowerment, and a draft bill regarding this status will be presented in the legislature soon.

Moreover, the cabinet approved increased stipends for students in various healthcare fields, with notable hikes for interns and postgraduates. These measures, alongside more strategic taxation, aim to support economic growth and educational advancements in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)