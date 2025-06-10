Left Menu

Maharashtra Revamps Excise Policies: Boosting Revenue and Empowering Students

The Maharashtra cabinet has approved changes in the excise department, introducing higher duties on liquor and establishing new offices. Additionally, they have increased stipends for physiotherapy and nursing students. These measures aim to enhance revenue and provide statutory support to the Scheduled Castes Commission, bolstering social justice efforts.

Updated: 10-06-2025 17:30 IST
The Maharashtra cabinet has enacted significant changes in its excise policies to bolster state revenue. These changes include increasing duties on various types of liquor and restructuring departmental operations to improve efficiency. The move is anticipated to generate Rs 14,000 crore yearly, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

The cabinet also granted statutory status to the State Scheduled Castes Commission, originally set in 2005, to reinforce social justice initiatives. The commission will gain 27 new posts as part of its empowerment, and a draft bill regarding this status will be presented in the legislature soon.

Moreover, the cabinet approved increased stipends for students in various healthcare fields, with notable hikes for interns and postgraduates. These measures, alongside more strategic taxation, aim to support economic growth and educational advancements in the region.

