Miraculous Survival: Siberian Forest Emergency Landing

In a dramatic turn of events, a small aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing in the dense forests of Siberia, according to Russia's civil aviation authority.

The Antonov An-2, which sent out distress signals over the Yakutia region, had three people on board, including two pilots, all of whom survived.

Authorities first reported five individuals were on the plane but later revised the number. The successful rescue operation underscores the effectiveness of coordinated emergency response across challenging terrains.

(With inputs from agencies.)