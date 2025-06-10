Left Menu

Miraculous Survival: Siberian Forest Emergency Landing

A small plane made an emergency landing in Siberia, where search and rescue teams found three survivors, including two pilots. The Antonov An-2 had issued distress calls over Yakutia. Initial reports suggested five on board, later corrected to three.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 17:39 IST
Miraculous Survival: Siberian Forest Emergency Landing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic turn of events, a small aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing in the dense forests of Siberia, according to Russia's civil aviation authority.

The Antonov An-2, which sent out distress signals over the Yakutia region, had three people on board, including two pilots, all of whom survived.

Authorities first reported five individuals were on the plane but later revised the number. The successful rescue operation underscores the effectiveness of coordinated emergency response across challenging terrains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025