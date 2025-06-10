Miraculous Survival: Siberian Forest Emergency Landing
A small plane made an emergency landing in Siberia, where search and rescue teams found three survivors, including two pilots. The Antonov An-2 had issued distress calls over Yakutia. Initial reports suggested five on board, later corrected to three.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 17:39 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, a small aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing in the dense forests of Siberia, according to Russia's civil aviation authority.
The Antonov An-2, which sent out distress signals over the Yakutia region, had three people on board, including two pilots, all of whom survived.
Authorities first reported five individuals were on the plane but later revised the number. The successful rescue operation underscores the effectiveness of coordinated emergency response across challenging terrains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
