Left Menu

Greta Thunberg Accuses Israel of Kidnapping in High-Seas Drama

Greta Thunberg accused Israel of kidnapping her and fellow activists in international waters. After being deported to Paris, she asserted their legal actions and called for the release of detained activists. In her speech, Thunberg dismissed criticisms from President Trump and remained committed to her activism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 18:43 IST
Greta Thunberg Accuses Israel of Kidnapping in High-Seas Drama
Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg, a renowned Swedish activist, accused Israel of kidnapping her and other pro-Palestinian activists in international waters. After being deported to Paris, she declined to sign any document claiming illegal entry into Israel and emphasized that they had broken no laws.

At Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport, Thunberg called for the release of activists still detained in Israel. She laughed off criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump, who had referred to her as an angry person, asserting the world needs more young and passionate advocates.

Thunberg's recent attempt to break the naval blockade of Gaza was thwarted by the Israeli navy, which seized their vessel and crew. She clarified that her mission was not a PR stunt, and despite the setback, she remains undeterred in her activism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025