Greta Thunberg Accuses Israel of Kidnapping in High-Seas Drama

Greta Thunberg, a renowned Swedish activist, accused Israel of kidnapping her and other pro-Palestinian activists in international waters. After being deported to Paris, she declined to sign any document claiming illegal entry into Israel and emphasized that they had broken no laws.

At Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport, Thunberg called for the release of activists still detained in Israel. She laughed off criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump, who had referred to her as an angry person, asserting the world needs more young and passionate advocates.

Thunberg's recent attempt to break the naval blockade of Gaza was thwarted by the Israeli navy, which seized their vessel and crew. She clarified that her mission was not a PR stunt, and despite the setback, she remains undeterred in her activism.

