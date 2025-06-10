China Extends EU Pork Probe Amid Trade Negotiations
China has prolonged its investigation into EU pork imports, a move seen as retaliation for EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles. The probe, impacting over $2 billion in exports, primarily from Spain, the Netherlands, and Denmark, coincides with ongoing trade talks between Beijing and Brussels.
China has announced an extension of its investigation into imported pork products from the European Union by six months, as both parties continue discussions over electric vehicle tariffs. Initially set to conclude soon, the probe is perceived as a response to EU measures on Chinese electric vehicle exports.
The Chinese commerce ministry cited the complexity of the case in its decision to extend the deadline to December 16. The ongoing investigation impacts significant pork exports, especially from Spain, the Netherlands, and Denmark, totaling over $2 billion.
Industry leaders in the EU have expressed cautious optimism over the time taken for consultations. In efforts to alleviate tensions, China has initiated steps, such as expanding access for Spanish cherries, hinting at its openness for a resolution.
