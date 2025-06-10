India-US Set Sights on Expediting Landmark Bilateral Trade Agreement

India and the United States recently held crucial discussions aimed at resolving key issues related to their proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA). Topics on the table included market access, digital trade, and customs facilitation.

During these negotiations, representatives from both countries displayed optimism about finalizing the BTA's initial tranche by September-October 2025. Talks were bolstered by the visit of an American delegation led by the Additional US Trade Representative.

The dialogue was considered productive, setting the stage for a potential interim trade agreement within June. An important element of these discussions focused on exemptions from a 26 per cent reciprocal tariff on domestic goods, with a resolution expected before the US's tariff suspension ends on July 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)