Swiss Enclave Initiative: India Woos Swiss Investment with Dedicated Zones

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal proposes a dedicated enclave for Swiss businesses in India to attract Swiss investment. The enclave would offer facilities like restaurants and schools for Swiss nationals. The plan includes setting up units in industrial parks across proposed corridors in various Indian states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bern | Updated: 10-06-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 21:14 IST
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has put forth a proposal to create a dedicated enclave for Swiss businesses in India, aiming to draw investment from Switzerland's industrial sector.

Speaking to industry representatives from both India and Switzerland, Goyal highlighted India's potential as a lucrative investment destination and invited companies to seize the opportunity. He elaborated on the vision of a Swiss enclave offering amenities such as restaurants, hotels, and educational institutions specifically for Swiss citizens.

The Indian government is actively encouraging the establishment of industrial units within new industrial parks spread across proposed corridors nationwide, committing around Rs 28,000 crore for infrastructure development. Locations for these industrial areas have been identified in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Maharashtra, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

