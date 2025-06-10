Maruti Suzuki Faces Production Hurdle Amid Rare Earth Magnet Shortage

India's leading car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, is adjusting its production target for the upcoming e VITARA model due to a shortage of rare earth magnets, according to industry insiders.

The company now plans to roll out approximately 8,000 units by September, a sharp decrease from the initial target of over 26,000 units.

Despite the setback, Maruti Suzuki intends to compensate in later months by aiming to produce around 67,000 units this fiscal year. The shortage stems from China's restrictions on the export of rare earth elements, critical for various industries.

