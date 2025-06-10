Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki Faces Production Hurdle Amid Rare Earth Magnet Shortage

Maruti Suzuki India recalibrates e VITARA production due to rare earth magnet shortage. The plan shifts from 26,000 units to around 8,000 by September. The company aims to recover with 67,000 units this fiscal. China's export restrictions on rare earths create hurdles for the auto industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 21:26 IST
Maruti Suzuki Faces Production Hurdle Amid Rare Earth Magnet Shortage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's leading car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, is adjusting its production target for the upcoming e VITARA model due to a shortage of rare earth magnets, according to industry insiders.

The company now plans to roll out approximately 8,000 units by September, a sharp decrease from the initial target of over 26,000 units.

Despite the setback, Maruti Suzuki intends to compensate in later months by aiming to produce around 67,000 units this fiscal year. The shortage stems from China's restrictions on the export of rare earth elements, critical for various industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025