K Kavitha Protests RTC Tariff Hike
BRS MLC and Telangana Jagruti president K Kavitha protested against RTC's increase in student bus pass tariffs and toll plaza charges. The protest took place at Bus Bhavan, and Kavitha, with 18 others, was taken into custody and released later. Tariff revisions were recently announced by RTC.
K Kavitha, a prominent figure as both a BRS MLC and president of Telangana Jagruti, raised her voice against the state Road Transport Corporation's decision to hike student bus pass tariffs and toll plaza charges.
The protest, which took the form of a sit-in at the RTC headquarters, Bus Bhavan, aimed at urging authorities to reconsider the newly announced tariffs. These revisions increased the monthly pass cost in Hyderabad and Warangal for distances up to four kilometers from Rs 150 to Rs 225, among other adjustments.
The demonstration resulted in the preventive detention of Kavitha and 18 other protesters; however, they were all released shortly thereafter by local police. Despite opposition, the RTC stated that there had been no tariff revisions for the past three years, prompting the recent changes.
