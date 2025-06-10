NTSB to Probe Black Hawk and Passenger Jet Collision

The National Transportation Safety Board is organizing an in-depth investigative hearing concerning the January 29 collision involving a Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines jet near Reagan Washington National Airport, which resulted in the tragic loss of 67 lives.

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy announced that the hearing is scheduled from July 30 to August 1 at the board's headquarters. The event is deemed crucial for advancing the board's safety probe.

Homendy added that the hearing aims to gather additional evidence essential for concluding the safety investigation into the deadly incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)