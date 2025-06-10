Left Menu

NTSB to Probe Black Hawk and Passenger Jet Collision

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is set to conduct a three-day hearing to investigate the collision between a Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines jet, which resulted in 67 fatalities near Reagan Washington National Airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-06-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 23:31 IST
NTSB to Probe Black Hawk and Passenger Jet Collision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The National Transportation Safety Board is organizing an in-depth investigative hearing concerning the January 29 collision involving a Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines jet near Reagan Washington National Airport, which resulted in the tragic loss of 67 lives.

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy announced that the hearing is scheduled from July 30 to August 1 at the board's headquarters. The event is deemed crucial for advancing the board's safety probe.

Homendy added that the hearing aims to gather additional evidence essential for concluding the safety investigation into the deadly incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Resignation at CFPB: Enforcement Official Steps Down Amid Overhaul

Resignation at CFPB: Enforcement Official Steps Down Amid Overhaul

 Global
2
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
3
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025