Tragic Collision in Lakhimpur Kheri: A Fatal Encounter on Gola-Lakhimpur Road

A tragic accident in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, claimed three lives and injured several others Tuesday evening. A speeding bus collided with a van on the Gola-Lakhimpur road under the Phardhan police jurisdiction.

Police reported that the van was carrying over a dozen passengers to Pilibhit, while the bus was heading to Lakhimpur from Mohammadi town. The deceased victims were identified as Suraj, 18, Kallu, 42, and Sandip, 20.

Police Circle Officer Ramesh Tripathi stated that four of the injured were in critical condition and were transferred to Lucknow for further medical attention, while other casualties were being treated at a local district hospital.