Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Lakhimpur Kheri: A Fatal Encounter on Gola-Lakhimpur Road

A tragic accident occurred in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, where a bus collided with a van, resulting in three fatalities and injuries to a dozen people. The incident happened on Gola-Lakhimpur road, severely injuring four individuals, who were later transported to Lucknow for advanced treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 10-06-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 23:47 IST
Tragic Collision in Lakhimpur Kheri: A Fatal Encounter on Gola-Lakhimpur Road
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, claimed three lives and injured several others Tuesday evening. A speeding bus collided with a van on the Gola-Lakhimpur road under the Phardhan police jurisdiction.

Police reported that the van was carrying over a dozen passengers to Pilibhit, while the bus was heading to Lakhimpur from Mohammadi town. The deceased victims were identified as Suraj, 18, Kallu, 42, and Sandip, 20.

Police Circle Officer Ramesh Tripathi stated that four of the injured were in critical condition and were transferred to Lucknow for further medical attention, while other casualties were being treated at a local district hospital.

TRENDING

1
Resignation at CFPB: Enforcement Official Steps Down Amid Overhaul

Resignation at CFPB: Enforcement Official Steps Down Amid Overhaul

 Global
2
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
3
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025