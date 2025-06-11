Revitalizing Syria: Urgent Global Support Needed for Economic Rebirth

Syria is at a crossroads, needing substantial international support to rejuvenate its economy and institutions after enduring prolonged conflict. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) highlighted this necessity, stressing the urgency for comprehensive reforms and investments to spur Syria's economic revitalization.

The conflict, which began as protests against former President Bashar Assad's government in 2011, has left the country in dire straits. With billions in damages and losses, Syria now looks towards restoring political and economic ties, notably strengthened since President Ahmad al-Sharaa's insurgent-led overthrow of the Assad dynasty in 2024.

In a recent IMF visit to Syria, the first since 2009, discussions were held with key public and private sector figures to chart a roadmap for policy and capacity-building priorities. With assistance and renewed collaboration from nations like Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey, Syria hopes to alleviate its economic distress, despite the challenges ahead.

