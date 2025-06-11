Left Menu

US-China Trade Negotiations: Framework Agreed to Resolve Disputes

US and Chinese negotiators have agreed on a framework to restart their trade talks following disputes. The two-day talks addressed issues involving mineral and technology exports. Markets reacted positively, and further negotiations are anticipated to resolve additional trade barriers and practices.

In a bid to revive stalled trade negotiations, senior US and Chinese officials have settled on a framework after a series of disputes put their discussions at risk. Both sides confirmed the framework on Tuesday after two days of talks in London, aimed at resolving disputes over mineral and technology exports.

The negotiations come after a crucial phone call between President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, designed to soothe mounting tensions. Asian stock markets responded positively to the announcement, marking a hopeful turn in the ongoing tariff war.

Despite progress, fundamental issues such as China's trade surplus with the US remain unresolved, with only 60 days left to address them within the 90-day agreed-upon pause. New rounds of talks are anticipated to continue tackling key issues, including export controls and rare earths.

