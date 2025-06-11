Left Menu

SEPC Limited Launches Rs 350 Crore Rights Issue to Fuel Growth

SEPC Limited kicks off a Rs 350 crore Rights Issue, offering 35 million shares at Rs 10 each. The funds will support debt repayment, working capital enhancement, and infrastructure projects. Chairman Abdulla emphasizes operational agility and growth, aiming to seize opportunities in India's infrastructure landscape.

SEPC Limited Announces Rights Issue Opening on June 9, 2025. Image Credit: ANI
SEPC Limited, one of India's prominent EPC companies in sectors including water, municipal services, roads, and mining, has announced the launch of its Rights Issue beginning June 9, 2025. The initiative aims to raise Rs 350 crore by issuing 35 million equity shares at a face value of Rs 10 each.

The Rights Issue is priced at Rs 10 per share, with a payment plan of Rs 5 per share upon application. The remainder will be requested in subsequent calls as determined by the company's board. The entitlement is set at 11 shares for every 50 shares held, with a record date of May 23, 2025. The renunciation period for the rights extends from June 9 to June 17, 2025.

Chairman Abdulla Mohammad Ibrahim Hassan Abdulla noted that the proceeds will be instrumental in repaying non-convertible debentures and existing borrowings, enhancing working capital, and boosting operational efficiencies. This capital influx is expected to not only aid current and future projects but also minimize dependency on external financing, positioning SEPC favorably for growth in India's infrastructure sector.

