Aadhaar Authentication Mandatory for Tatkal Bookings
Starting July 1, 2025, only Aadhaar-authenticated users can book Tatkal tickets via IRCTC. From July 15, OTP authentication will also be required. Authorized agents face restrictions during ticket windows. The Railway Ministry aims to ensure Tatkal benefits reach the common users.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Railway Ministry announced that from July 1, 2025, only users authenticated via Aadhaar can book tickets under the Tatkal scheme. This decision aims to ensure the scheme's benefits reach genuine users, according to a circular released on June 10, 2025.
Initially, the requirement will apply to bookings made through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's (IRCTC) website and app. By July 15, Aadhaar-based OTP authentication will further bolster security, requiring users to verify through an OTP sent to their registered mobile numbers.
Additionally, the new policy restricts authorized railway agents from booking opening day Tatkal tickets in the first 30 minutes of the reservation window, both for air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned classes. The ministry has tasked the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) and IRCTC with implementing these changes while ensuring the public is well-informed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Odisha Congress Blames Railways for Khurda-Bolangir Tunnel Cave-In
New Leadership Appointed to Drive Transformation at KiwiRail and NZ Railways
Railways Gears Up for Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2028 with New Projects and Train Services
Forging New Tracks: Transforming India's Railways
Bridge Collapse at Khanewal: One Dead, Railways Announce Eid Trains