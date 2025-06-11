Left Menu

Aadhaar Authentication Mandatory for Tatkal Bookings

Starting July 1, 2025, only Aadhaar-authenticated users can book Tatkal tickets via IRCTC. From July 15, OTP authentication will also be required. Authorized agents face restrictions during ticket windows. The Railway Ministry aims to ensure Tatkal benefits reach the common users.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 13:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Railway Ministry announced that from July 1, 2025, only users authenticated via Aadhaar can book tickets under the Tatkal scheme. This decision aims to ensure the scheme's benefits reach genuine users, according to a circular released on June 10, 2025.

Initially, the requirement will apply to bookings made through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's (IRCTC) website and app. By July 15, Aadhaar-based OTP authentication will further bolster security, requiring users to verify through an OTP sent to their registered mobile numbers.

Additionally, the new policy restricts authorized railway agents from booking opening day Tatkal tickets in the first 30 minutes of the reservation window, both for air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned classes. The ministry has tasked the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) and IRCTC with implementing these changes while ensuring the public is well-informed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

