Left Menu

High Court Victory for Lessors in Billion-Dollar Russian Jet Dispute

The UK High Court ruled in favor of aircraft lessors in a legal battle over jets retained in Russia since the Ukraine invasion. AerCap and others sued insurers in a $4.7 billion case. The court determined that planes were lost due to Russian export bans, allowing insurers to indemnify claimants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 15:25 IST
High Court Victory for Lessors in Billion-Dollar Russian Jet Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

London's High Court delivered a landmark ruling in favor of aircraft leasing companies embroiled in a multi-billion-dollar legal dispute over jets left in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Leading lessor AerCap, joined by other firms, had launched lawsuits against several major insurers, including AIG and Lloyd's, marking one of the biggest insurance disputes in London's history. The lawsuit initially involved nearly 150 aircraft and engines, collectively valued at $4.7 billion, although settlements have since reduced this number.

In his ruling, Judge Christopher Butcher concluded that the aircraft were effectively 'lost' from March 10, 2022, following Russian legislation that banned their export. He noted that EU and U.S. sanctions did not prevent insurers from compensating the lessors for their losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025