Hindustan Zinc Declares Significant Interim Dividend Amidst Growth Plans

Hindustan Zinc Ltd announced an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share, totaling Rs 4,225 crore for FY 2025-26. The company, part of the Vedanta group, is also expanding its operations, with plans to double silver production and establish a fertilizer plant in Rajasthan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 16:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Wednesday, Hindustan Zinc Ltd, a Vedanta group company, announced an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share, amounting to Rs 4,225 crore for the fiscal year 2025-26. This decision was made at a board meeting and detailed in a BSE filing.

The company's directors approved the first interim dividend, equating to 500% on the Rs 2 face value per equity share for FY 26. Last fiscal, dividends of Rs 12,250 crore were distributed through two payouts.

Hindustan Zinc is set to substantially increase its silver production and develop a fertilizer plant. The company recently secured critical mineral blocks in various states, demonstrating significant growth prospects alongside a 47.3% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,003 crore in the March quarter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

