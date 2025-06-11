Railway Row: Controversy Over BSF Travel

A storm of controversy has erupted following the provision of a dilapidated train for Border Security Force (BSF) personnel traveling from Tripura to Kashmir for the Amarnath Yatra. The Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, responded swiftly by suspending four officials and ordering a formal inquiry, as reported by the Railway Ministry.

The incident gained traction after videos of the worn-out coaches surfaced online, sparking backlash against the railway authorities. Congress spokesperson, Shama Mohamed, was among the critics, highlighting the government's focus on PR for select trains while others remain in disrepair.

In defense, the Northeast Frontier Railway Zone, responsible for the train provision, disputed the allegations, asserting that the problematic coach was misidentified as it was not meant for BSF travel. The Ministry has since ensured a special train with proper facilities for the BSF's assignment in the sensitive Amarnath region.