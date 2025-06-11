Left Menu

Railway Row: Controversy Over BSF Travel

A controversy arose when Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were provided with a poorly maintained train for travel from Tripura to Kashmir for the Amarnath Yatra. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw suspended several officials and initiated an inquiry, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the dignity of security forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 17:45 IST
Railway Row: Controversy Over BSF Travel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A storm of controversy has erupted following the provision of a dilapidated train for Border Security Force (BSF) personnel traveling from Tripura to Kashmir for the Amarnath Yatra. The Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, responded swiftly by suspending four officials and ordering a formal inquiry, as reported by the Railway Ministry.

The incident gained traction after videos of the worn-out coaches surfaced online, sparking backlash against the railway authorities. Congress spokesperson, Shama Mohamed, was among the critics, highlighting the government's focus on PR for select trains while others remain in disrepair.

In defense, the Northeast Frontier Railway Zone, responsible for the train provision, disputed the allegations, asserting that the problematic coach was misidentified as it was not meant for BSF travel. The Ministry has since ensured a special train with proper facilities for the BSF's assignment in the sensitive Amarnath region.

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025