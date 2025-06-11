Left Menu

Tragic Accident at Vaishno Devi Intersection: Biker Loses Life

In a tragic accident at the Vaishno Devi intersection, a motorbike rider named Attasingh Ramdas Verma lost his life after a cement mixer detached from a tractor and struck him. The driver was arrested, and the authorities are conducting an investigation into the incident.

Updated: 11-06-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 17:46 IST
In a tragic incident on Tuesday morning, a motorbike-rider lost his life at the Vaishno Devi intersection when a cement mixer detached from a passing tractor and struck him. The accident, which happened around 11:30 AM, has sent shockwaves through the local community.

The victim, identified as 49-year-old Attasingh Ramdas Verma, was a resident of Bharat Nagar in the Kalamna area. He was rushed to a government hospital but was tragically declared dead on arrival. The driver of the tractor, Santosh Mangal Shahu, 29, has been apprehended by the police, who confirmed a thorough investigation is underway to determine the cause of the mishap.

The Nandanvan police department has urged the public to be vigilant on the roads as they continue to assess the situation. The incident has raised concerns over the safety of heavy vehicle operations within city limits, prompting discussions on road safety measures among local residents and authorities.

