Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir's Path to Peace: Development and Diplomacy

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah advocated for rapid development in Jammu and Kashmir to counteract 'ill designs' from neighboring countries. He praised the opening of the Chenab River Railway Bridge as a key milestone. Abdullah also expressed optimism about reviving Kashmir's tourism industry despite recent setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 11-06-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 18:24 IST
Jammu and Kashmir's Path to Peace: Development and Diplomacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong advocacy for the region's growth, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah underscored the necessity of accelerated development in Jammu and Kashmir, directly countering hostile intentions from neighboring territories.

Addressing the media, Abdullah celebrated the inauguration of the Railway Bridge over the Chenab River, noting its potential to bolster peace and prosperity. The initiative is seen as crucial in resisting adversarial influences, particularly from Pakistan.

Amidst personal commitments in Aligarh, Abdullah also conveyed hope for the revival of Kashmir's tourism sector, resilient despite the impact of the Pahalgam terror attack that tragically claimed 26 lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025