Jammu and Kashmir's Path to Peace: Development and Diplomacy

In a strong advocacy for the region's growth, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah underscored the necessity of accelerated development in Jammu and Kashmir, directly countering hostile intentions from neighboring territories.

Addressing the media, Abdullah celebrated the inauguration of the Railway Bridge over the Chenab River, noting its potential to bolster peace and prosperity. The initiative is seen as crucial in resisting adversarial influences, particularly from Pakistan.

Amidst personal commitments in Aligarh, Abdullah also conveyed hope for the revival of Kashmir's tourism sector, resilient despite the impact of the Pahalgam terror attack that tragically claimed 26 lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)