Jammu and Kashmir's Path to Peace: Development and Diplomacy
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah advocated for rapid development in Jammu and Kashmir to counteract 'ill designs' from neighboring countries. He praised the opening of the Chenab River Railway Bridge as a key milestone. Abdullah also expressed optimism about reviving Kashmir's tourism industry despite recent setbacks.
- Country:
- India
In a strong advocacy for the region's growth, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah underscored the necessity of accelerated development in Jammu and Kashmir, directly countering hostile intentions from neighboring territories.
Addressing the media, Abdullah celebrated the inauguration of the Railway Bridge over the Chenab River, noting its potential to bolster peace and prosperity. The initiative is seen as crucial in resisting adversarial influences, particularly from Pakistan.
Amidst personal commitments in Aligarh, Abdullah also conveyed hope for the revival of Kashmir's tourism sector, resilient despite the impact of the Pahalgam terror attack that tragically claimed 26 lives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cinema and Tourism: Gujarat's Dynamic Duo for Cultural Growth
Jammu and Kashmir's Tourism Sector Seeks Revival Amid Terror Concerns
Jammu and Kashmir Stands Firm: Reviving Tourism Amidst Adversity
Resilience Over Fear: Abdullah's Resolve in Reviving Kashmir's Tourism
Tragic Accident at Tiger Falls Halts Tourism