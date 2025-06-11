Left Menu

Tragic Rajasthan Road Accidents Claim 12 Lives Including Bride and Infant

In a series of heart-wrenching road accidents across Rajasthan, 12 individuals tragically lost their lives. Among the victims were a nine-month-old baby and a newlywed bride. Three separate accidents occurred in Jaipur, Jaisalmer, and Jalore, leaving over two dozen people injured, sparking further investigations.

Jaipur | Updated: 11-06-2025 18:44 IST
In a grim series of road accidents in Rajasthan, 12 people, including a nine-month-old baby and a newlywed, lost their lives, police revealed on Wednesday.

The first accident took place on the Dausa-Manoharpur highway in Jaipur district as a wedding party's MUV collided with a truck, claiming five lives.

Additional accidents in Jaisalmer and Jalore resulted in seven more casualties, prompting local authorities to initiate investigations into these tragic events.

